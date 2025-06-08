2 arrested in Odenville on drug distribution charges Published 8:00 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Pell City SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant at 40 Page Circle in Odenville, resulting in the arrest of two individuals for felony drug offenses, according to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. These charges include distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the operation, the Drug Enforcement Unit recovered a quantity of suspected methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia.

The Pell City Police Department SWAT, the Odenville Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol Division assisted in the operation.