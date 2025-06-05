(Column) Springville Happenings Published 6:02 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Stanley the Bird of the Birmingham Stallions with Miss Teen Springfest Maggie Mitchell and Miss Springfest Isabella Breighner. Courtesy photo 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Springville Middle School holds a retirement celebration for Sarah Deming, center, for her 25 years of dedicated service in education on May 29. Courtesy photo 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Christian Logan from Springville High School brought home the Gold medal in the javelin throw and the 440 fast walk in the 2025 Alabama Special Olympics State Games held at Troy University on May 24. Courtesy photo

Springville Middle School held a retirement celebration for Sarah Deming for her 25 years of dedicated service in education on May 29. Deming’s mother, Joy Deming, was also an educator.

Springville Parks and Recreation hosted Summer Bash at Big Springs Park to celebrate the close of the school year on May 23. Many local churches, businesses and civic organizations donated and participated. Stanley the Bird of the Birmingham Stallions stopped by to pose with Miss Teen Springfest Maggie Mitchell and Miss Springfest Isabella Breighner at the event.

Local Champion dog trainer Sterling Wanniger held a demonstration with her dogs at Summer Bash at Big Springs Park on May 23.

Christian Logan from Springville High School brought home the Gold medal in the javelin throw and the 440 fast walk in the 2025 Alabama Special Olympics State Games held at Troy University on May 24.

Run 4 the Parks, 4 Races in One Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, at Big Springs Park. This is Springville Parks & Recreation’s biggest race day of the year — Run 4 the Parks. This fun-filled event includes FOUR exciting races in one day, with something for everyone in the family. Race Schedule: 8 a.m. – 5K Race ($30 – includes T-shirt), 9 a.m. – Rubber Ducky Race ($5), 9:30 a.m. – Obstacle Course ($10), 10 a.m. – Color Run ($20 – includes T-shirt). Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Springville/Run4TheParks.

Proceeds support improvements to Springville’s parks.

On Saturday, June 7, the city will host the first summer market of Springville’s Market on Main, a certified farmers market and event space in the heart of town. Organizers are looking for produce vendors for the 2025 season. As a certified Farmers Market under the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, they are dedicated to supporting local growers and providing fresh, high-quality produce to our community. Market hours will be Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Downtown Springville through Sept. 6. If you are interested, contact Lucy at SpringvilleParksandRec.com.

Springville Kids, a free summer day camp packed with fun, adventure and hands-on learning will be held each Wednesday in June for kids of all abilities. June 4 – Themed Hike at BCCNP; June 11 – Giant Game Day at Big Springs Park; June 18 – Crafts in the Park at Big Springs Park with Paint All the Things; June 18 – Crafts in the Park at Big Springs Park with Paint All the Things. The day camps are free thanks to our generous sponsors: Firefly Electrical, Elevated Fitness, and Paint All the Things.Parents must stay on-site but are not required to participate. The day camps are limited to 25 campers per session.Registration opens May 1st. All Springville Kids staff have been background checked, have professional experience working with children, and are CPR, AED and First Aid Certified to ensure a safe and fun experience for all participants.Programming by Springville Parks and Recreation. Education and Camp Coordinators: Aimee Canterbury and Lucy Cleaver. For more information, reach out to Acanterbury@cityofspringville.com.

The Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The Preserve is located at 1700 Murphrees Valley Rd. Springville. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.

The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.

The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.

The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; reservations call Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.