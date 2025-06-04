(Column) Republican legislature posts conservative agenda Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

When Republicans finally took control of the Alabama Legislature in 2010, they put a conservative stamp on Alabama’s legislative process and lawmaking. They have made sure that Alabamians, and for that matter the rest of the country, know that Alabama is a ruby red Republican state, both socially and fiscally.

A good bit of the social posturing has been for show, rather than governing. However, the real impact and resonance has been with the conservative approach to budgeting and the fiscally prudent stewardship of Alabamians tax dollars.

Prior to 2010, the Democrats in Alabama spent money just like the Democrats in Washington. They spent like drunken sailorswith no regard for budgets, fiscal restraint, nor adherence to Alabama’s Constitutional mandate to have a balanced budget. Most years, the Democratic Legislature of bygone years would circumvent the constitutional balanced budget mandate, and most years this would result in proration.

The state has not been in proration in any year of the 15-yearRepublican majority reign, neither has there been a year when they did not save money in “rainy day” funds. Republicans have proceeded to govern and budget like most mainstream Alabamians want and expect with prudence. In fact, that is generally why mainline Republicans are Republicans. They want a balanced budget from their government and that is what they are getting from Alabama GOP legislative leaders and budget chairmen.

Our state, and all states, have received a boatload of excess federal funds over the past several years. Our budget chairmen wisely knew not to count on or budget these short-term revenues. They need it for one-time expenditures and did not blend it into long-term, mandatory regular budget expectations.

This year, many states, primarily Democratic states, are having nightmares balancing their budgets. Not Alabama, we are doing just fine. A lot of credit for our states fiscal soundness goes to a quadrant of four budget chairmen. They are doing a stellar job. State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) has chaired the Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee for over a decade. He is the primary drafter and architect of how education dollarsare spent in Alabama. Education revenues account for two-thirds of our total tax revenues. He is one of the most powerful people in state government.

Orr is ably complemented by Representative Danny Garrett (R-Trussville), who chairs the Education Ways and Means Committee in the House. Garrett is a successful businessman who is a wise steward of Education dollars.

Representative Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville) is in his first term as Chairman of the General Fund Ways and Mean’s Committee. He works closely with his ally, Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, to make sure that dollars are wisely spent. Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) chaired this General Fund Budget Committee for over a decade prior to Reynolds and did an excellent job Budgeting conservatively.

Senator Greg Albritton (R-Escambia) chairs the General Fund Committee in the Senate. He has done a yeoman’s job in this capacity for over a decade. He puts in untold hours toiling on the General Fund Budget which is not as robust or has the growth the Education Budget does inherently.

It should also be noted that former Tuscaloosa Representative Bill Poole did a fantastic job of managing the Education Budget in the House before ascending to State Finance Director.

One of the most conservative and prudent moves made by the Republican–led Legislature was the implementation of the Rolling Reserve Act, which ensured that Alabama could no longer overspend during economic booms. Thanks to this measure the state has had 14 years without proration in education spending. The days of “robbing Peter to pay Paul” came to a screeching halt under Republican leadership.

In many ways our conservative Republican-led Legislature has mimicked the Trump agenda on the issues of immigration and crime during this just completed session. However, when the question arises, “Does Alabama need a Department of Government Efficiency?” We already have one. We can just call it the Alabama Republican Legislative Leadership.

Steve Flowers served 16 years in the state legislature. He may be reached at steve@steveflowers.us.