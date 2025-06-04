(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 5:44 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Birthdays: Birthday greetings go out to my sister, Laura Adams and to Melinda Graham, Erin Williams, Leah Harris, Miranda Waldrop, Leslie Cobb, Linda Reece, Allison Ballard, Alex McCain, Mack Bell, Mary Lee, Saundra Lewis, Gail Hannah, Jennifer Lavender, Paul Miller, Jamie Merrymon, Vickie Harmon, Libbie McCullough, Derrick Andrews, Tara Bell-Hazelwood and Gene Tuggle.

Anniversaries: Congratulations to those having wedding anniversaries in June, including Nickie and Charlie McKee, Leslie and Joey Cobb, Shannon and Chad Cochran, Gina and Curtis Collins. Special blessings to those celebrating their marriages.

Vacation Bible Schools: Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church’s will be June 2-5 from 6-8 p.m. All kids ages 3 (must be potty trained) through 6th grade are eligible to attend.

New Hope Baptist Church’s will be June 8-12, from 6-8:30 p.m. for grades K-6.

Victory Church’s Pell City will be June 16–18, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for children going into 1-5 grade. Register by June 8, at victoryal.com/

Pell City First United Methodist Church, together with St. Peters Episcopal and Greater New Destiny, will hold VBS on July 8-10, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for Pre-K through 5th grade, at the Methodist Church.

Seddon Baptist Church’s will be July 14-17, from 6:30-9 p.m.

CEPA: Spotlight B.E.A.M.S. is an after-school program designed for students in kindergarten through 7th grade. This year, CEPA will present Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids. Based on the animated classic, 101 Dalmatians Kids is a musical adventure featuring all your favorite characters. This performance will be June 5 at 6 p.m.

CEPA’s Spotlight Awards will be Friday, June 6, at 7 p.m. The theme will be Wicked when they honor their stars. Dress code will be smart casual/Sunday best.

On June 15, Tristen Gressett will kick off his latest tour alongside Delaney Renee. Tickets are $20.

CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp is for performers ages 7-17. The full-day, two-week camp gives students the opportunity to create a full musical from start to finish. With guidance from experienced camp staff, campers will prepare auditions, rehearse their roles and even help design sets and costumes to bring their show to life. Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp runs from July 7-18, with performances on July 18 and 19. The camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $365 per student or $315 for additional siblings, which includes a daily snack, camp t-shirt and two showcase vouchers. Campers must bring a cold lunch, as no refrigeration or cooking supplies will be available. Register at pellcitycepa.com.

The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on Aug. 9. Presale at pellcitycepa.com/tickets. Enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section to take advantage of special access.

Local: Pell City Library is gearing up for a fun-filled summer. Mondays at 2 p.m. will be Movie Mondays. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be Story Times. Wednesdays at 1 or 2 p.m. will be Craft Times. Thursdays will be Magic and Game Shows at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at 11 a.m. will be LEGO fun. There will also be some Saturday activities, so check out the calendar at pellcitylibary.com. Lots of other fun things to do throughout the summer.

Kids Eat Free at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday nights for the summer from 5-8 p.m. Just buy any regular meal or salad and get a kid’s meal free.

Planning to travel this summer? The Pell City Police Department offers a complimentary house check service for residents who will be away from their homes. Our officers monitor registered properties, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind during your absence.

SIGN UP NOW: pell-city.com/pcpd-house-check/#form

Pell City Splash Pad opens Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. It is open on Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and is closed on Mondays for maintenance. The cost is $4 per person. No charge for children younger than 2-years-old.

The St. Clair County Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. The market is located at the Pell City Lakeside Park, 2801 Stemley Bridge Road, Cropwell.

Schools: Pell City Schools Career Tech had a great 2024-2025 school year. Students earned 203 credentials this year. The AG Department had 53 students earn their NCCER certification, 35 earned their Beef Quality Assurance certification, and 23 earned their skid steer certification thru Skills for Success and Jeff State. The Marketing Department had 57 earned their NSF Customer Service and Sales Certification. The Health Science Department had 6 earn their Patient Care Technician Certification and 9 earn their American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification thru Shocco Springs. The Law, Public Safety and Corrections Department had 8 earn their APCO 911 Dispatcher Certification. The PTLW Engineering Department had 12 earn their Autodesk Fusion Certification. Out of 253 seniors this year, 162 of them are graduating with at least 1 CTE credential Congratulations to our students and all their hard work this year.

Sports: Congratulations to PCHS baseball player, Karter Perry for being selected for the 2025 AHSAA North Baseball All-Star Roster

Do your kids want to learn to play tennis, or get better at their game? Then they will want to attend the Kids Tennis Camp for ages 5-14 at the Pell City Civic Center Tennis Courts. It will be June 16-18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The cost is $90 for the week or $30 per day and includes a camp t-shirt. Contact Sarah Stewart at 205-329-8950. Applications are due by June 6.

Pell City Girls Basketball Camp for ages 5-14 at Iola Elementary School gym on July 23-25 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost is $75, which includes a camp t-shirt. Applications are due by June 8.

Pell City Youth Football registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 5-12, grades K-6th. Register at pellcityrecdesk.com.

Pell Youth Cheerleading registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 4-12, grades Pre-K–6th.

Contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 205-338-5590 or email at annette_snow@yahoo.com.