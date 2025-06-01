(Toni Says) Get ready … hurricane season starts June 1 Published 9:15 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dear Toni: I am retired and have moved to North Carolina to help my mother and older brother, Johnny, rebuild our family home after the devastation from Hurricane Helene last September. My brother was not prepared, and so I need to help Johnny put together an emergency plan.

What can we do to be prepared for another hurricane, tornado or other emergency? Since the hurricane, my mother has been in an assisted living facility, and we are concerned that the facility does not have a very good evacuation plan. Please explain how to prepare for another emergency. Thanks, Toni — Andrew from Ashville, N.C.

Hello Andrew: Hurricane season officially starts Sunday, June 1 and will not end until Sunday, November 30. As we get deeper into the season, the storms get stronger. No one expects life to change in an instant, but it can.

Everyone should have a family disaster readiness plan for hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, and other disasters. A plan is especially crucial for seniors or those who are disabled, since many are dependent on technologically for their life support or ongoing medical treatment.

Andrew, below are a few questions to help you prepare for any emergency, disaster or hurricane:

1. Do I stay or go? This will depend on where you live. If you live in a city or other highly populated area, leave early. During past storms such as Helene and Beryl in the Houston area, people were caught in massive traffic jams, waiting on the highway for hours or days to evacuate. Leaving early will help you avoid serious delays and avoid running out of gas while stuck in traffic.

a. Make sure you have a sufficient supply of your prescriptions and always bring your list of current prescriptions for yourself and any family members.

b. Have a copy of medical records for those with critical medical conditions. Keep the medical records in a safe place that you can get to immediately when evacuating. Also bring all legal documents such as Medical Power of Attorney and Living Will.

c. Have a backup plan in case you are not in town during an emergency, so other family members can help take over the proper care for your elderly or disabled loved ones.

2. Do I have access to clean water? If you do not have access to clean water, then any crisis becomes critical within a few days. Remember, you may not have access to a grocery store, or, even if you do, its supplies may be depleted. Start stocking up on bottled water.

3. Do I have an adequate food supply? Most households have a few days of food already available, but the best way to stock up on additional food and supplies is to add a little bit extra each week. Remember that during an emergency, the power may be out, so cook your frozen and refrigerated food first. Have extra propane tanks for a gas grill.

4. Do I have enough cash on hand? Keep your checkbook with you in case you run out of cash and the ATMs are not operating.

5. Does my family know where to meet? It is important that all family members and loved ones know where to meet in a disaster.

After Hurricane Beryl devastated the Houston area, Texans learned that we cannot take storms and natural disasters lightly. Limited access to essential supplies such as water, groceries and baby formula affected us. I personally lost power for over a week and had to stay at my son’s house, sleeping on the couch, because he did have power. What a true blessing!

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She has spent nearly 30 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. The “Medicare Survival Guide Advanced” edition and her new “Confused about Medicare” video series are available at tonisays.com.