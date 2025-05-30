Pell City PD offers free home security checks Published 8:01 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The Pell City Police Department is offering a house check service for residents who will be away from their homes for an extended period. This program aims to provide peace of mind to traveling homeowners by ensuring their properties are regularly monitored by law enforcement.

Residents can request a house check by visiting the department’s website at pell-city.com/pcpd-house-check and completing a form. Once registered, officers will periodically check the exterior of the residence, looking for any signs of suspicious activity, forced entry or unusual circumstances.

“Our officers conduct these checks with utmost diligence and attention to detail, understanding the trust residents place in us to safeguard their homes while they are away,” Pell City police Chief Clay Morris said. “We are dedicated to providing that extra layer of security and peace of mind.”

The importance of securing homes during travel is underscored by national crime trends. According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) there were 840,000 burglaries reported across the United States in 2023, highlighting the persistent risk. Analyses of federal crime data consistently show that a significant portion of residential burglaries occur during daylight hours and when homes are unoccupied, emphasizing the vulnerability of vacant properties.

To further enhance home security while away, the Pell City Police Department also recommends the following:

Secure All Entry Points: Ensure all doors and windows are locked, including those on upper floors and in the garage. Consider reinforcing vulnerable entry points.

Utilize Timers for Lights: Set interior lights on timers to create the illusion of occupancy. Varying the times lights turn on and off can be particularly effective.

Manage Mail and Deliveries: Arrange for mail and newspapers to be held by the post office or a trusted neighbor. Suspend or redirect any regular deliveries.

Avoid Social Media Announcements: Refrain from posting travel plans or vacation photos on social media until after you have returned home. This can inadvertently alert potential criminals that your home is vacant.

Enlist Trusted Neighbors: Ask a trusted neighbor to collect flyers, check your property, park a car in your driveway, and generally make the home appear occupied.

Maintain Exterior Appearance: Arrange for routine maintenance to prevent your home from looking neglected.

Store Valuables Safely: Keep expensive items and important documents out of plain sight and, if possible, in a secure location like a safe deposit box or a hidden safe.

Register your security system with PCPD: Visit connectpellcity.org/camera-registration to quickly register your security system with the department, giving investigators an advantage in fighting crime in your neighborhood.

The Pell City Police Department encourages all residents planning to travel to take advantage of the free house check service and implement these additional security measures. For more information and to sign up for the house check program, visit pell-city.com/pcpd-house-check.