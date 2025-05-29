(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 8:22 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Hello everyone. Listen – God gave us two ears and only one mouth. So, He must want us to spend twice as much time listening as we do speaking.

Thought for today: Worried and anxious today? Let God’s Word strengthen you: “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” (1Pe 5:7 NIV). (Joseph Prince)

Hope you all had a safe and fun-filled Memorial Day. We Americans have so much to be thankful for. In May we always remember those who fought and died so that we can be free. The holiday is always observed on the last Monday in May. It was first named Decoration Day and was made an official holiday for many states in 1882. It was not until 1967 that it became a Federal holiday. When my mother was a child, they called it Decoration Day and made crepe paper flowers and placed them on all the graves in the church cemetery.

Birthdays: Special birthday greetings to my daughter, Laura, who will celebrate on June 5. Also, birthday greetings go out to Kay Berryhill, Gail Jones, Lynn Ison, Ashton Watson, Avery Watson, Davis Worley, Michael Wright, Conner Hamlin, Kendra Stallings, Anna-Brooke DeLoach, Donna Glidewell, Mason Tidwell, Olivia DeMent, Aiden Marcus, Abby Martin, Shawn Talley, Gail Brown, Sarah Kirby, Cody Callahan and Michael Venkler.

Anniversaries: Congratulations to Bailey and Adam Pouncey on their wedding anniversary on May 26. Bailey is the daughter of John and Miranda Waldrop.

Deaths: Please keep the families of Randall Foster, Peggy Price, Sarah Ray, Raymond Cagle and James Roberts in your thoughts and prayers.

Vacation Bible Schools: Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church’s will be June 2-5, from 6-8 p.m. All kids ages 3 (must be potty trained.) through 6th grade are eligible to attend.

New Hope Baptist Church’s will be June 8-12, from 6-8:30 p.m. for grades K-6th.

Victory Church’s Pell City will be June 16-18, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for children going into 1–5 Grade. Register by June 8, on the Victory website.

Seddon Baptist Church’s will be July 14-17 from 6:30-9 p.m.

CEPA: Spotlight B.E.A.M.S. is an exciting and enriching after-school program designed for students in Kindergarten through 7th grade. This year, CEPA will present Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids. Based on the beloved animated classic, 101 Dalmatians Kids is a fast-paced, fun-filled musical adventure featuring all your favorite characters — including the clever pups Pongo and Perdita, the hilariously mischievous puppies, and the fabulously villainous Cruella de Vil. With catchy songs, playful dialogue, and lots of heart, this show teaches lessons about bravery, loyalty, teamwork and standing up for what’s right. Don’t miss this wonderful performance on June 5 at 6pm.

CEPA’s Spotlight Awards will be Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m. The theme will be Wicked when they honor their stars. Dress code will be smart casual/Sunday best.

CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp is designed for aspiring performers ages 7-17, this full-day, two-week camp gives students the opportunity to create a full musical from start to finish. With guidance from experienced camp staff, campers will prepare auditions, rehearse their roles, and even help design sets and costumes to bring their show to life! Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp runs from July 7-18, with exciting performances on July 18 and 19. The camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $365 per student or $315 for additional siblings, which includes a daily snack, a camp t-shirt and two showcase vouchers. Campers must bring a cold lunch, as no refrigeration or cooking supplies will be available. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience — register at pellcitycepa.com.

Local: Remember the St. Clair County Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. The market is located at the Pell City Lakeside Park.

Sports: Pell City Youth Football registration is May 5-July 2, for ages 5-12, grades K-6th. Register at pellcityrecdesk.com.

Pell Youth Cheerleading registration is May 5-July 2, for ages 4-12, grades Pre-K-6th.

Please remember all of those who are serving in our military, and any related capacity. Keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.

Have a safe and fun-filled summer and God bless you. Give me a call at 205-338-7746 with any news, or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.