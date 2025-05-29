CEPA Summer events include Return of Black Jacket Symphony Published 2:24 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Summer at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) will see three major events, including the return of Black Jacket Symphony.

Pell City native Tristen Gressett kicks off his second national tour, June 15, on his home stage. Before his run on American Idol in 2022, Gressett was a frequent face in local theater productions at CEPA. Since, he’s moved to Hollywood and has been recognized by the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Gressett is touring with Massachusetts-based American Idol performer Delaney Renee.

CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Camp is an annual summer program where students ages 7-17 create a full musical in just under two weeks. This year’s camp, from July 7-18, will focus on the musical Finding Nemo Jr., an underwater adventure full of catchy songs and lively choreography. Performances will be Friday, July 18 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m.

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to CEPA Aug. 9, with an end-of-summer classic featuring music from legendary performer Jimmy Buffett. “Changes in Latitudes Changes in Attitudes” can be heard live in its entirety — note for note, sound for sound — plus a full set of Buffett’s greatest hits.