Raindrop Car Wash donates $25K to Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Published 2:50 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Raindrop Car Wash presented a $25,216 donation to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama recently, concluding its first-quarter “Wash Away Hunger Wednesday” initiative. The contribution represents proceeds from every car washed on Wednesdays during the first quarter of 2025, with $1 from each wash allocated directly to support hunger relief efforts within the community.

Senior executives from Raindrop Car Wash presented the check the Food Bank CEO Nicole Williams and the leadership team at the food bank’s facility. The visit included a guided tour, providing a firsthand perspective on the organization’s daily operations and dedication to providing sustenance to those in need.

Williams expressed her gratitude for the ongoing partnership.

“I am delighted about our partnership with Raindrop Car Wash. They have been amazing … lots of their locations serving our community, just like the food bank, and we are so excited to work together to make sure that our neighbors are getting food that they need and providing meals on their tables.”

“Our campaign is deeply rooted in our organization’s core values and our team’s desire to be generous members of the communities we serve,” said Raindrop Car Wash CEO Blake Buchanan. “We are immensely proud of our customers and team for rallying behind this cause every Wednesday.”

Raindrop’s Wash Away Hunger campaign is a longstanding community initiative designed to transform routine car washes into acts of compassion. The company looks forward to continuing this endeavor throughout the year to help make a lasting impact.

To learn more about the campaign, visit raindropcarwash.com/wash-away-hunger.