Deputies take part in annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Published 8:21 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Deputies with St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office took part in the annual Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics May 21. Deputies carried the Flame of Hope down Cogswell Avenue in Pell City.

The event raises awareness for the athletes of Special Olympics Alabama.

“This is an event we look forward to every year, as it allows us to raise awareness for the athletes of Special Olympics Alabama,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office website.

Bob Copus, Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, joined the sheriff’s office.