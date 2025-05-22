(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 8:51 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Monday is Memorial Day so there will be lots of cars on highways and boats on the water. Have fun and please be safe.

Birthdays: Happy birthday to Anne Riser Hyde and Harper Morgan.

Anniversaries: Happy anniversary to Bob and Sue Snow. Bob, better known as Fredy to us, is Tommy’s brother.

Deaths: Please keep the families of Roxanne Bukacek, Jill Etheredge, Blanca Shipman, Barbara Cline, James Wall, Dianna Smith, Chuck Dorough, Katherine Armstrong and Sherry Hathcock Newcomb in your thoughts and prayers.

School: Pell City High School 2025 graduations ceremony will be tonight, May 22. Victory Christian seniors graduated last week.

Sports: Pell City High School’s softball team’s chances of a state championship ended Friday morning with a hard-fought loss to Athens 6-5. That eliminated the Panthers from the Class 6A state tournament at Chocclocco Park, which put them in fourth place.

Congratulations to PCHS Senior Anna Beth Adams who signed with Huntingdon College to play tennis. Anna Beth is the daughter of Jeremy and Heather Adams.

Congratulations to River Richard who signed with the University of Louisiana-Monroe to run track.

Congratulations to Tre Peterson who signed with the University of Montevallo to run track.

The Pell City Touchdown Club will present a Summer KickOff Pancake Breakfast with the Panthers on Saturday, May 24. it will be from 8-10:30 a.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Pell City. Tickets are $7 per plate and will include pancakes, sausage and a drink.

Pell City Youth Football registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 5-12, grades K-6. Register at pellcityrecdesk.com.

Pell Youth Cheerleading registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 4-12, grades Pre-K-6.

CEPA: Spotlight B.E.A.M.S. is an after-school program designed for students in Kindergarten through 7th grade. This year, CEPA will present Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids. Based on the animated classic, 101 Dalmatians Kids is a fast-paced, fun-filled musical adventure featuring all your favorite characters — including the clever pups Pongo and Perdita, the mischievous puppies, and the fabulously villainous Cruella de Vil. With catchy songs, playful dialogue and lots of heart, this show teaches lessons about bravery, loyalty, teamwork and standing up for what’s right. Don’t miss this wonderful performance on June 5 at 6 p.m.

CEPA’s Spotlight Awards will be Friday, June 6, at 7 p.m. The theme will be Wicked when they honor their stars. Dress code will be smart casual/Sunday best.

Tristen Gressett is back at CEPA this summer, and this time he’s not alone. On June 15, Tristen Gressett will kick off his latest tour alongside Delaney Renee. Tickets are $20.

CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp is designed for aspiring performers ages 7-17, this full-day, two-week camp gives students the opportunity to create a full musical from start to finish. With guidance from experienced camp staff, campers will prepare auditions, rehearse their roles and even help design sets and costumes to bring their show to life! Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp runs from July 7-18, with exciting performances on July 18 and 19. The camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $365 per student or $315 for additional siblings, which includes a daily snack, a camp t-shirt and two showcase vouchers. Campers must bring a cold lunch, as no refrigeration or cooking supplies will be available. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience — register now before spots fill up. pellcitycepa.com.

The Black Jacket Symphony will present Jimmy Buffett’s Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes on Aug. 9. Presale is open now.Visit pellcitycepa.com/tickets and enter BUFFETT2025 in the Group Code section to take advantage of this special access.

Local: The Pell City Splashpad is open 1-6 p.m. Only $4 each for those age 3 and up getting on the Pad. Cash and cards accepted.

Vacation Bible Schools: Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church’s will be June 2-5 from 6-8 p.m. All kids age 3 (must be potty trained.) through 6th grade are eligible to attend.

New Hope Baptist Church’s will be June 8-12 from 6-8:30 p.m. for grades K-6.

Victory Church’s Pell City will be June 16–18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for children going into 1–5 grade. Register by June 8 on the Victory website.

Seddon Baptist Church’s will be July 14-17 from 6:30-9 p.m. Miscellaneous:

Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. Please email any news and information to annette_snow@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-338-5590.