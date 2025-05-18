Pickleball Tournament to benefit Pell City Boys & Girls Club Published 11:07 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama, in partnership with Pell City Tennis and the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, will host its inaugural Pickleball Tournament, taking place June 27-28 at the Pell City Pickleball Courts, 405 19th St S, Pell City.

This weekend will be in a community atmosphere for players of all skill levels (2.0 to 5.5). Whether you’re a seasoned pickleball pro or just picking up a paddle, this tournament offers an opportunity to compete, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and most importantly, support the youth of Pell City.

All proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the Pell City Boys & Girls Club, an organization that the city of Pell City supports. The city recognizes the significant role the Boys & Girls Club plays in promoting educational, recreational, physical and social activities for the youth of our community.

In line with this commitment, the city has a long-standing partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama, partnering with them to manage the Pell City Community Center and provide crucial services to our young residents.

Registration is Now Open. Contact Sarah Stewart at 205-329-8950 or register online at pell-city.com/bgccapickleball.