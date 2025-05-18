Federation calls for Farming Feeds Alabama photo contest entries Published 11:48 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Alabama Farmers Federation is searching for a bumper crop of snapshots displaying forestry and agriculture through the Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest.

Submissions are accepted at AlfaFarmers.org/PhotoContest between now and Sept. 15. Mailed entries are not allowed.

“A picture is worth a thousand words — especially when the photograph captures Alabama’s diverse farm land,” said Marlee Jackson, the Federation’s publications director. “From cattle to catfish and peaches to poultry, Alabama has the perfect backdrop for farmers and members to put their photography skills to the test. We’re excited to share winning submissions in the 2025 November Neighbors magazine 50th anniversary commemorative issue.”

Categories

Youth Photographers: Photographers 17 and under as of Sept. 15, 2025

Adult Photographers: Photographers 18 and over as of Sept. 15, 2025

Judging

Photos will be ranked by a panel of expert judges, who will determine a Top 3 in each category. Photos will be judged on quality, resolution, content, storytelling and relevance to the theme.

Prizes

Youth Top 3 — Farming Feeds Alabama Portable JBL Bluetooth Speaker

Adult Top 3 — Sweet Grown Alabama Gift Basket

Rules

— Photos must have been taken in Alabama in 2025 and must be original, unpublished content.

— All photos must be entered in the correct age category.

— Each photographer may enter one photo.

— Minor adjustments of color/contrast, sharpening, spotting, dodging and burning are accepted. Photos may be color or black and white.

— Photos with embedded text or logos or watermarks will not be accepted.

— Shoot photos at the maximum resolution and submit that original without cropping, compressing or reducing the file size. Photos taken with cameras or smartphones are acceptable, as long as quality and resolution are not affected.

— Photos must comply with safe farm practices. Photos exhibiting unsafe behavior will be eliminated.

— Entries must include the photographer’s name, age, county, contact information, a photograph title and brief description.

— Alabama Farmers Federation staff and their immediate families are ineligible.

For more information, contact the Federation’s Maggie Edwards at medwards@alfafarmers.org.