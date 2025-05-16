Moody softball claims Class 5A state championship Published 7:51 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 9

Moody’s softball team claimed the Class 5A state championship May 13 — punctuating a perfect performance at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park with a 7-4 victory over Houston Academy in the title clincher.

The Blue Devils also defeated Boaz, Brewbaker Tech and Springville en route to the Blue Map trophy. Moody won its final 19 games of the spring and finished its spectacular season at 41-7. It is the Blue Devils first state championship for softball. Senior Taylor Rogers was named MVP.