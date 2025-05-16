Locals recognized for academics Published 9:17 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Jacksonville State University honors high school students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher while completing dual enrollment courses at the university in Spring 2025.

Local students include: Addyson Nabors of Steele; Madison Naish of Odenville; Raley Taylor, Cynthia McCain and Lily Phillipson of Ashville; Alexis St. John, Ashley Day, Tylasia Byers of Ragland; Mckenzie Montgomery of Springville; Savannah Lee and Talyn Gunnison of Cropwell; Breelyn Lickert, Jeremiah Hartley, Gracie Harper, Louie Mitchell, Sadie Grieve, Madilyn Shute, Summer Wasyluka, William Gossett and Madison Graham of Pell City; and Aubree Smith of Riverside.

SNHU President’s, Dean’s Lists

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has named the following students to the Spring 2025 President’s List.

Chad Sasnett and David Britt of Springville; Colton Williams and Chloe Teal of Pell City; Brittany Pennington of Odenville; Bridget Richardson of Cropwell; and Deborah Taylor of Moody.

Students making the Dean’s List include: Daniel Ingram and Joshua Thompson of Springville; Susanna Cain of Pell City; Melody Stanley of Odenville; and Kristi Perander of Cropwell.