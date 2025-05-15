(Column) Pell City Bulletin Published 2:32 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Happy Mother’s Day to my mother, Margaret Vaughan, on her first Mother’s Day in Heaven. It has truly been bittersweet.

Thought for today: Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day. (Snoopy)

Birthdays: Happy birthday to Gail Brown, Brian Reaves, Kayla Batton, Sam Worthy, Jason Haynes, Will Holmes, Jill Perry, Maggie Reynolds, Renee Bishop, Carol Boone, Michael Dickinson, Sarah DuBose, Mike Evans, Kaden Hanes, Kristi Holliman and Toni Foster.

Anniversaries: Congratulations to Carter and Linda Alvis on their wedding anniversary. They are good friends and a special couple.

Happy anniversary to Wendall and Ashley Young.

Sports: STATE CHAMPS! A huge congratulations to PCHS students Garrett and Graham Knight for taking 1st place at the Basstactix High School State Championship in Lake Wheeler with a 2-day total of 29.96 lb bag and the Big Fish on Day 1 at 6.38 lbs!

Congratulations to the PCHS Softball team who are Regional Champs and headed to state.

The 2026 PCHS Tennis tryouts will be May 19 and 20 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Civic Center Tennis Courts. You must have a completed physical exam prior to tryouts. This is for grades 6-11.

Pell City Youth Football registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 5-12, grades K-6th. Register at www.pellcityrecdesk.com.

Pell Youth Cheerleading registration is May 5-July 2 for ages 4-12, grades Pre-K–6th.

CEPA: Tristen Gressett is back at CEPA this summer. On June 15, Tristen Gressett will kick off his latest tour alongside Delaney Renee. Tickets are $20.

CEPA’s Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp is designed for aspiring performers ages 7-17, this full-day, two-week camp gives students the opportunity to create a full musical from start to finish. With guidance from experienced camp staff, campers will prepare auditions, rehearse their roles and even help design sets and costumes to bring their show to life! Spotlight Kids Summer Drama Camp runs from July 7-18, with exciting performances on July 18 and 19. The camp takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is $365 per student or $315 for additional siblings, which includes a daily snack, a camp t-shirt, and two showcase vouchers. Campers must bring a cold lunch, as no refrigeration or cooking supplies will be available. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience — register now before spots fill up! pellcitycepa.com.

Local: Tommy and I were so fortunate to have our whole family at home for the first time in many years, including our sons, Ryan, Marty, and Michael. Our daughter Kayla Byrd and her family, husband Beaux, daughters Hadley (age 2) and Willa (age 5 months). It was a busy and fun weekend. Michael is home for the month of May, then will report back to Samford University on June 1 for football.

Congratulations to Hannah Marie Tims who graduated from the University of Memphis.

Logan Martin levels have reached summer pool so there will be lots of summer water activity. Have fun, but please be safe.

Vacation Bible Schools: Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church’s will be June 2-5 from 6-8 p.m. All kids age 3 (must be potty trained.) through 6th grade are eligible to attend. We hope to see you there.

New Hope Baptist Church’s will be June 8-12 from 6-8:30 p.m. for grades K-6th.

Victory Church’s Pell City will be June 16-18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for children going into 1st–5th grade. Register by June 8 on the Victory website.

Seddon Baptist Church’s will be July 14-17, from 6:30-9 p.m.

Miscellaneous: Did you know that Alabama’s official state song, “Alabama” was written by Julia Tutwiler? It was adopted as the state song in 1931.

Did you know that 69% of Americans don’t know that you need to cut 500 calories per day (or burn that amount) from your diet to lose one pound per week?

Remember: Beloved, God’s Word says that “…He hears the prayer of the righteous” (Proverbs 15:29). Be confident that God hears your prayer! (Joseph Prince)

Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. Email any news and information to annette_snow@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-338-5590.