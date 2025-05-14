Cahalan, Haisten named Trussville Rotary Student, Teacher of the Month Published 3:14 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has named its Don Haisten Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month for May. The program is sponsored by Full Moon Bar-B-Q in Trussville.

The Club is proud to recognize Kali Cahalan, a junior at Hewitt-Trussville High School, as its Don Haisten Student of the Month. Cahalan shines as a member of the leadership team, varsity cheer squad and National Honor Society. In her free time, she loves spending time with her family.

Cahalan selected Katelyn Manning, a math teacher, as her Teacher of the Month.

“She has always been there for me no matter what,” said Cahalan. “She makes sure each one of her students is taken care of and never once has made anyone feel dumb for asking a question. She is a constant light when we come into her classroom and it’s so contagious.”

Rotary International is a global network of 1.4 million business, professional and community leaders and whose motto is, ‘Service above Self.’ This club lives out this motto by serving the community in many ways. Proceeds from fundraising events, including the coordination of a golf tournament for over 30 years, go toward the club’s many projects, including leadership opportunities and scholarships for local high school students, Dr. Seuss books for local elementary students, ribbons at City Hall in recognition of Veterans’ Day, lunch for campers and staff at Smile-a-Mile, trees planted at Civitan Park, and more. The Club funded the clock in downtown Trussville, benches at the walking track at Cahaba Elementary and playground equipment at The Mall in historic Trussville.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mornings at First Baptist Church Trussville (128 N. Chalkville Road). For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at dlpoole1225@gmail.com.