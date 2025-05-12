Sewer work underway in Leeds Published 2:43 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

REV Construction is installing new sewer lines now through Aug. 29. The work is to improve pump station capacity.

This sewer work will affect all homes on Presidents Street from Kings Forest Drive to AL Highway 78 in Leeds. Sewer service and local access will generally be maintained through construction. Any minor interruptions to service or access will be coordinated directly with individual residents.

REV Construction is working under contract for Jefferson County Environmental Services.

For more information, contact REV Construction at 205-349-1860.