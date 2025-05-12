Locals earn college honors Published 8:05 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Springville’s Sarah Jeanette Sims was among the more than 8,000 candidates recently graduating as a member of the University of Georgia’s Class of 2025. Sims earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Thanh Do of Pell City, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at University of Alabama at Birmingham. Do is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Debra Purvis of Springville, has been named to the University of the Cumberlands’ Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 for the semester, and be in good academic standing.